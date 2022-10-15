Iga Swiatek recorded a resounding win over Coco Gauff to progress to the semi-finals of the San Diego Open and take another step towards her eighth singles title of 2022.

The world No.1 thrashed the home favourite 6-0 6-3 in a dominant performance that lasted just 65 minutes at the Barnes Tennis Centre.

Ad

Swiatek, who triumphed at the US Open last month, stretched her perfect record to 4-0 against the world No. 8 to reach a third consecutive semi-final.

WTA San Diego Swiatek beats Qinwen to set up Gauff showdown in San Diego A DAY AGO

"I was happy I was able to keep my focus. When it's going well, it's really hard to keep focus and play that same level of tennis," said Swiatek.

"I'm feeling better, every day is a new day to get some experience on these courts. The jet lag is getting better and staying up tonight will help me fight it."

The Pole had a storming start as she recorded her 20th bagel set of the season to kick off proceedings, with Gauff hitting 11 unforced errors.

Swiatek went on to take the opening two games of the second set and was 30-0 up on Gauff’s serve as her complete control continued.

The American recovered to finally hold serve, but she was broken for a second time later in the set as Swiatek eased into the last four with her 62nd win of the season.

She will face world No. 6 Jessica Pegula for a place in the final on Saturday, after the American overcame Madison Keys 6-4 7-5.

"Jessie is one of the most solid players on tour so it's always hard," Swiatek said.

“Our matches are always physical and really tight. Even though sometimes the scores are one way, you can see during the games we always have deuces and any point can matter.

"I'm pretty happy that we're going to play against each other because it's a test for me of where my level is because she's really, really solid."

Swiatek won all three of their previous meetings this season, in the Miami semi-finals, Roland Garros quarter-finals and US Open quarter-finals.

ATP Gijón Thiem and Gauff progress but Dart bows out in Transylvania 12/10/2022 AT 22:27