Britain’s two-time Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee’s hopes of qualifying for Tokyo 2020 appear to be over after he was disqualified from the World Triathlon Championship Series event in Leeds.

Brownlee was adjudged to have “ducked” a rival during the swimming leg. TV replays appeared to show the 33-year-old pushing American Chase McQueen under the water, although the swim was a typically chaotic affair full of flying limbs.

He was bidding to win a third Olympic title in Japan this summer, having won at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Tokyo 2020 Steadman leads home British one-two to boost Tokyo hopes YESTERDAY AT 09:34

Alex Yee showed why he is being tipped to challenge for a medal in Tokyo as he charged clear on the run to claim a maiden win in the series. The 23-year-old is now expected to be named as the second British man on the plane, alongside the already-qualified Jonny Brownlee.

“That’s probably the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Yee told BBC Sport.

“Whatever happens, I have so much respect for Alistair and Tom [Bishop] and all the guys I’m battling against. The greatest people in our sport are my mentors, they’ve helped me grow, taught me a lot of things, so I’m really grateful to them. The best person will go because I trust the governing body to make the right decision.”

GB's Jess Learmonth was denied victory in the women's race by the Netherlands' Maya Kingma, who pulled away in the final moments of the 10km run.

Learmonth's compatriots Sophie Coldwell and Lucy Charles-Barclay were third and fifth respectively, while Beth Potter - who stunned the athletics world by breaking the 5k road world record in April - took seventh.

Tokyo 2020 Brownlee confident of his chances of gold in Olympic triathlon 21/05/2021 AT 15:45