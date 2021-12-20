World slalom champion Katharina Liensberger has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss giant slalom races on Tuesday and Wednesday in Courchevel, France.

Liensberger is now self-isolating after testing positive on Monday afternoon.

“Sometimes we can't understand what is happening to us in life,” she wrote on Instagram.

"As I have tested positive for the Covid, I will not be able to run this week in Courchevel. I wish my teammates good luck and hope that I will be healthy and racing again soon."

The double world champion in slalom and in parallel is the third high-profile skier to have to miss the events in France.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, who is the reigning world champion in giant slalom and super-G, also recently tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss both races.

The other is Alice Robinson. The New Zealand skier had to sit out a super-G in Val d’Isere, France, on Sunday and will also miss the races after testing positive for Covid-19.

The former junior world champion wrote: “Unfortunately I’ve tested positive to Covid-19 this past week while at my base in Italy and have been in isolation since...

"I’m doing fine and now I’m just aiming to recover as quickly as I can and try to get back on the slopes as soon as possible."

Robinson, 20, has won three World Cup giant slaloms and finished fourth in the discipline at last season’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

