Franz Engstler has vowed to invest “maximum power” when his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler outfit goes for gold in the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Engstler’s team is all-change for the upcoming season with Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi signing up to race Honda Civic Type R TCRs.



Having guided Jean-Karl Vernay to third in the overall standings last season courtesy of two wins, and Luca Engstler to the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title, LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler has high hopes for more WTCR success in 2022.



“It is a really proud moment for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler to get the chance to work with Honda in the WTCR, and a fantastic development speaking personally,” said Engstler, whose squad previously ran Hyundai Elantra N TCRs in WTCR. “It feels like there is a good future for this partnership and it is a great opportunity for the team to grow in the WTCR. Our driver line-up is also very strong; to have a driver of Tiago's experience brings obvious benefits, and it is also part of our philosophy to work with young drivers where we can, so Attila is a great addition. We are really motivated for the start of this new project with the Honda Civic Type R TCR and will be investing our maximum power to get the best results.”

