Mikaela Shiffrin will not conduct media duties for the "foreseeable future" after a difficult start to the Beijing Olympics.

The American great unexpectedly crashed out of the women’s giant slalom after missing a gate, then suffered the same fate in the slalom two days later.

The two-time Olympic champion suggested she might quit the Games after the shock exits, admitting “I don’t know how to handle it”, but it has since been confirmed that she will race in Friday's super-G.

Shiffrin broke down in an interview with NBC after her second early exit in Beijing and, according to a text message sent to Reuters, will not be interviewed in the near future.

"Mikaela (nor her mother/coach Eileen) will not be doing any media for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson said in a text message reported by Reuters.

“Thank you for respecting her/their space right now."

A spotlight has been fixed on mental health in sport after tennis star Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open in May after being threatened with expulsion over a press boycott.

Osaka cited mental health reasons for her decision and said expecting athletes to answer questions after poor results was akin to "kicking a person while they're down".

Gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of four individual Olympic finals at the Tokyo Olympics to protect her mental health after suffering from the so-called ‘twisties’.

Although she returned to compete in the balance beam and win bronze, Biles has since admitted that she should not have competed in Tokyo.

Shiffrin still has decent medal hopes in the super-G and combined, while she is also expected to compete in the downhill. The slalom events are her forte and she last DNFed in consecutive technical races in 2011, when she was 16.

Shiffrin, a three-time overall World Cup champion, trained on the speed warm-up hill on Thursday before her team confirmed she would compete in the super-G.

