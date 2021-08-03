USA star Simone Biles returned to action at Tokyo 2020 to win bronze in the women’s balance beam.

Biles was third up on the beam and was given a huge cheer as she prepared to go through her routine.

Despite her crisis of confidence at these Games, the 24-year-old appeared composed as she began her routine with a triple squat spin.

Her back flip was solid and a split jump in cross position also landed well before the highly anticipated dismount.

Biles has spoken at length about suffering from “the twisties”, but the American attacker her dismount with vigour, pulling off two back flips before cleanly landing a double pike somersault.

Biles has 'shown everyone how strong she is' - Downie

Those in attendance roared in approval as Biles landed without incident and many would have thought the routine would have been enough to fire her ahead of China’s Xijing Tang, who scored 14.233.

But the judges did not see it that way as they returned a scorecard of 14.000, putting Biles in the silver medal position.

A delighted and perhaps relieved Biles was hugged by her coach and team-mate as she left the floor and did not appear too gutted by the prospect of a silver medal.

Before the scores had even been read out, Biles had turned her attention towards her USA team-mate Sunisa Lee – who had already won three medals at Tokyo 2020.

'I didn't want to cost the team a medal' - Biles explains why she pulled out of team event

“Confidence, Sunni, you got it,” Biles told Lee as she approached the beam. But it wasn’t to be for Lee as a bad stumble wrecked her chances of gold.

A visibly disappointed Lee scored 13.866 to go into fourth position. Biles was on course to place second until China's Chenchen Guan stepped up and stole the show to win gold and push the American star down into bronze medal position.

