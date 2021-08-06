Greg Rutherford says that Laura Muir is the hardest-working athlete he has ever seen - and all her endeavour has paid off with her Olympic silver medal in the 1500m in Tokyo.

"1500 metres is an incredibly difficult race," said the former Olympic champion on Eurosport's Tokyo Today, "and Laura Muir absolutely whizzed round the track, looking unbelievable, to come away with that silver medal, beating Sifan Hassan as well, it was incredible.

"A national record, she's the Olympic silver medallist, she's the person that sadly has not been getting those global medals. - but she's putting more hard work I think I've ever seen an athlete do, her and her coach Andy Young.

They absolutely go for it all the time, and it's remarkable to see, genuinely - and I use the word a lot - but it was brilliant. That's what we needed."

Muir spoke to Rutherford immediately after the race - which she finished in a British record time of 3.54:50, breaking her own previous best by 0.72 seconds - and told him: "I can’t put it into words how much it means to me.

"I’ve missed out on a podium finish at a global level so many times and never got on the podium.

"My very first global medal is at an Olympics and it’s a silver against that field in a British record time.

"I could not wish for anything better.”

