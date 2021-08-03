Armand Duplantis won his first Olympic pole vault title in convincing fashion at Tokyo 2020 - but just fell short of breaking his own world record.

The Swedish-American, who competes for the Scandinavian country, only needed to clear 6.02m to win gold but tried to go one centimetre higher than his previous best of 6.18m. 'Mondo' went close in his first attempt, with the bar only crashing down to the mat after the slightest of touches with his vest.

The USA's Christopher Nilsen achieved a personal best 5.97 to win silver ahead of Brazil's Thiago Braz, who was the title holder from Rio 2016.

All the focus was on Duplantis heading into the final, after his rival Sam Kendricks was forced out of the Games by testing positive for coronavirus. French great Renaud Lavillenie, the champion from London 2012, would have been hoping to challenge but still looked to be suffering the effects of an ankle injury last month.

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk won her third successive Olympic hammer throw title with a season best attempt of 78.48m. The world record holder, who has won three out of six hammer titles since it was introduced into the women's Games programme, threw further than China's Wang Zheng and fellow Pole Malwina Kopron, who won bronze.

