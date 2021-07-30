Team GB's Bradley Forbes-Cryans was unable to match Mallory Franklin's achievement of winning Olympic canoe slalom silver, finishing sixth in the Tokyo 2020 K1 final.

Gold went to Czech Jiri Prskavec, who produced a brilliant final run to finish ahead of Jakub Grigar of Slovakia and Germany's Hannes Aigner.

Forbes-Cryans had an outside chance of a medal, but in truth his world ranking of 16 meant he was never a favourite to do so. The 26-year-old Scot got his run off to a flier but was held up at gate five by the waves, before he also took a two-second time penalty at gate 18.

But it is still a good performance, given he has only finished in the top 10 of the individual competition once at previous World Championships.

Forbes-Cryans was picked ahead of Britain's Rio 2016 champion Joe Clarke, who missed out on qualification by finishing below his team-mate at the worlds in 2019.

"Sixth place in itself is a fantastic result at the Olympic Games, I had a shake of the head because that cross from four to five - at that point you really just want to restart your run," he told Eurosport.

"My team-mate Kimberley Woods, she also missed that cross as well and speaking to her afterwards you do just wish that you can restart the run but, those are the risks of sport and I love it.

It’s only one race in the season, albeit the Olympic Games is massive and I’ve loved every part of it, but I’m looking forward to getting into some good training back home and then get ready for the World Championships in Bratislava later on this season.

Forbes-Cryans insisted there was no extra pressure on him for winning a place over Clarke: "It’s almost two years since I secured that spot, you’ve just got to get on with your life at the end of the day.

"I had a target here in Tokyo and I did my best to meet that, I’m walking away with a sixth place when it could have been a medal. I probably will walk away and feel a little bit gutted, but such as sport and I love it.

"Unfortunately today, it’s not worked out for me. I’m 26 years old and I’m ready to get back into hunt for that Paris spot. But as I’ve previously said, the competition in Great Britain for that K1 spot is so, so tough."

