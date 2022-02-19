Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave has taken to social media to slam the Federation of International Skiing’s (FIS) decision to shorten the 50km mass start race to 30km.

The 31-year-old cross-country skier from Poole was due to compete for his first Olympic medal at 06:00 GMT on Saturday morning, before the event was delayed for at least an hour.

Ad

The FIS then announced the race would be reduced by 20km due to extreme ‘strong winds and cold’ conditions, a decision that did not sit well with Musgrave.

Beijing 2022 Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after failing doping test in Beijing 16/02/2022 AT 21:16

“FIS have just shortened the Olympic 50km to a 28km because it's a bit cold and windy,” he said on Twitter.

“I don't see that that will make it any warmer or less windy.

“It’s a f*****g joke!”

The event is now scheduled to get underway at 07:00 GMT on Saturday morning, weather permitting.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Beijing 2022 'Fantastic, they have done the business' - Klaebo leads Norway to team sprint gold 16/02/2022 AT 12:11