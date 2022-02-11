Team GB’s men’s curling team bounced back from defeat against Team USA by thrashing Norway in Beijing.

They were 8-3 winners in the round robin fixture, where they looked in control from early on in the match

After suffering their first defeat in Beijing in a 9-7 loss to the Americans , Bruce Mouat’s rink were looking for an immediate response.

The first end presented an early opportunity for GB to take a two-shot lead, but with the final effort, Mouat clipped one of Britain’s red stones in the house to take a narrow one point lead.

Norway used their hammer well in the second end to draw the scores level, but Mouat played the third end perfectly to move two points ahead.

Britain moved 5-1 up in the fourth end, despite Norway’s best efforts to clear the house with the hammer in their final shot.

At the halfway stage, Team GB held a three-point lead, with Norway pulling one back before the break, but the British returned with renewed vigour to all but secure victory in the sixth end. A sublime final effort from Mouat saw GB remove two yellow stones, which secured three further points.

At 8-2 up, the commentary box described Team GB as being in "total control” and it became only a matter of time before victory would be confirmed.

They did not have much longer to wait and despite Steffen Walstad executing a stunning final stone for Norway in the seventh end, it was only worth one point and the match was brought to a close with Britain victorious.

Mouat’s rink now have a day away from the Ice Box but return to face China and Denmark on Sunday.

