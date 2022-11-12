Britain's Katie Archibald was in imperious form once more at the Track Champions League as she began the new season with a fine win in the scratch race.

Ad

Tania Calvo Barbero of Spain came in second behind Archibald, while third place was taken by Jennifer Valente of the USA. Archibald's former Team GB team-mate, Laura Kenny, finished in 17th.

UCI Track Champions League Watch as Britain's Archibald powers to victory in scratch race in Mallorca AN HOUR AGO

In completing the win, Archibald collected 20 points to top the standings in style and assume early control of the competition.

"I wanted to create a break that could go and then I didn't want to be part of it so I made that attack, and I see Laura [Kenny] and I see Anita [Stenberg], and I thought that this isn't good," a delighted Archibald explained.

"That gallop isn't my strong point so I just put my best foot forward and stayed at the front to fight, and when Maggie [Coles-Lyster] came over we all knew that the winner is going to come at that wheel and I got it.

"It is fantastic to have won. I came in with a very different mentality last year, I was nervous but confident. But this time, as I'm less confident, I'm learning to be aggressive with it."

'So pleased for her' - Hoy pays tribute to 'inspirational' Archibald after win

"It was a bad enough year with the crashes, the accidents and the injuries she had at the start of the year, but her partner, Rab Wardell, the Scottish mountain bike champion, died in his sleep next to Katie," Hoy said.

"The whole cycling world - the whole world - was in shock. You will never hear a bad word about Rab, one of the nicest human beings you would ever meet, and we are all still in shock now.

"To see how Katie has used her grief and clung onto her cycling, her training - she is getting through it by riding her bike. So it is more than a bike race, but to see her performing the way she has tonight is wonderful and we are all so pleased for her."

He added: "For everyone going through grief right now, they can be inspired by looking at Katie. The strength of character she has, I just don't know where it comes from."

It was not to be for Archibald in the elimination race later in the evening as she was the first to go with an apparent miscalculation of where she was in the field, while Kenny finished eighth.

- - -

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+ . We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

UCI Track Champions League 'So pleased for her' - Hoy pays tribute to 'inspirational' Archibald after win AN HOUR AGO