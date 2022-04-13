Former British cyclist and Eurosport pundit Adam Blythe believes Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) should have been kicked out of the Brabantse Pijl men’s event after pushing Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) during the race.

The pair were passing through Huldenberg towards the start of three 21km circuits when Evenepoel’s path was blocked by Turner. Growing frustrated with being unable to find a way through, the 22-year-old Belgian shepherded Turner into a wider position by nudging his first onto his opponents hip.

“What is he doing?” said a shocked Blythe during commentary.

“I’m sorry for saying that, but at the same time, he doesn’t treat riders with respect. Why has he just fully pushed him out of the race? If someone did that in a sprint, they’d be disqualifed. It’s the same thing”, Blythe said.

“To me, that is no different to be pushing someone out the way in a bunch sprint. So, why shouldn’t he be disqualified for it? Sorry if people don’t like that, but keep your hands on your bars. There’s no need to do it”.

The pair would meet again later in the race, with both riders vying for position on the steep, cobbled climb through the woods of Moskesstraat, and their head-to-head battle would continue to the finish, which ended in yet more drama for Evenepoel.

A difficult race was guaranteed from the start, with the wet conditions adding to the challenge ahead. Two-time winner Philippe Gilbert’s chances of a hat-trick were over when he dropped out of the race with 57km remaining.

The race became chaotic when the peloton shattered into splinter groups which had to work hard to regroup with just over 50km remaining.

Meanwhile, the first group, which featured Turner and Evenepoel as well as Tom Pidcock and Tim Wellens, were getting the advantage over the peloton and held a lead of a minute with a lap to go.

Julian Alaphilippe was one of the headline names coming into the event, with the Frenchman warming up for a shot at a fourth La Fleche Wallonne title. However, disaster struck in the latter stages of the race when he was hit by the QuickStep team car.

The vehicle was trying to pass the peloton to find its rider, Evenepoel, in the finish line area, but another competitor failed to see the car and moved into its path, sparking a crash which included Alaphilippe.

With just 10km remaining of the gruelling 141.2km course, which includes those repetitive laps, a group of chasers lead my Matteo Trentin moved to within 40 seconds of the leading group, who were struggling to keep hold of riders, with Warren Barguil falling away to leave just six out front.

With the pace dropping, Magnus Sheffield - one of three Ineos riders in the leading group - attacked to take the lead with 3.5km to go. Evenepoel gave another burst to try and keep on his tail but, yet again, Turner was there to mark him.

Sheffield took advantage of weary legs behind him to sprint through and take a lead of 37 seconds as the 19-year-old blasted through the finish line.

The drama was not over for Evenepoel. As he started his sprint for home, he was blocked and skidded, to leave him waving his arms in anger and protestation.

Benoit Cosnefroy and Tim Wellens moved across without seeing Evenepoel, changing their lines, but initally adjudged to have not blocked him intentionally.

Cosnefroy went through in second, with Wellens finishing third. However, there was a further twist to come when Wellens was declassified for his sprint, meaning Barguil took a place on the podium after fighting back from his earlier lapse.

