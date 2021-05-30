There was a shocking moment on the 21st and final stage of the Giro d’Italia when Matteo Sobrero of Astana-Premier Tech smacked a rival team car which came too close to him.
Sobrero was tackling the 30km time trial into Milan and was nearing the very end of the course when he ran into traffic.
He caught Simon Pellaud of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec on the road and then had the bad luck to run into a team car for another team, Groupama-FDJ.
Giro d'Italia
Highlights: GC favourites have late tussle in rain as Dombrowski triumphs
- Stage 21 Live: Bernal starts time trial finale in pink
- Chaos on time trial as Ganna forced into bike change, before rival Cavagna crashes
- 'Ineos can be just as strong with a completely different line up' - Wiggins
Sobrero tried to get around the outside of the car but it gave him little room for manoeuvre – so he made his feelings clear by bashing it with his fists.
“He’s even got to get through traffic here!” said Rob Hatch on commentary, as Sobrero neared the finish line. “Chaos right at the end. Oh my word! And he’s there going for the win.
“I know it’s not easy to get it right sometimes is it, but that’s a disaster.
“Realistically he wasn’t going to take it anyway… but coming very close… he might have pipped Cavagna for second.
“Not a great moment to show off the Giro d’Italia to the world…. That was pretty poor.”
'A disaster!' - Matteo Sobrero whacks Groupama-FDJ team car
Co-commentator Dan Lloyd made the point that the incident could have cost Sobrero a place on the provisional podium.
“That was awful because if you look at the distance between him and second-placed Cavagna. He’s fourth provisionally but he’s 1.74 seconds behind second.
“That’s not what you want to see. They should have been getting out of the way.”
- - -
You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries. Watch it all with GCN+ on any device.
Giro d'Italia
'Almighty mess!' – Riders race to wrong line in awkward sprint
Giro d'Italia
Best of 2020 - Tao's fairytale: How Geoghegan Hart and Ineos won Giro