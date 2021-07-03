The Giro d'Italia Donne winner will receive just €8,000 (£6867) after it was confirmed organisers had failed to live up to their promise to double the prize money.

The stage race is an exhausting ten stages long and the most prestigious on the women’s calendar.

Anna van der Breggen currently wears the pink jersey after two stages , but were the world champion and Team SD Worx rider to win the Giro d'Italia Donne she would pocket less than £7,000.

A host of issues lead to the race being demoted to a 2.ProSeries level for 2021 and PMG Sports came in as the new ogranisers.

PMG Sports had promised to double the pot for the winner, with other races on the calendar highlighting the lowly figure on offer.

The six-day Women’s Tour has a total pot of €97,880 and the most recent Vuelta a Burgos Feminas forked out €7,860 to it’s winner.

After calls for the prizemoney to be increased, PMG Sports have gone back on their vow to double the pot.

Instead the Giro d’Italia Donne will offer €550 for a stage win, €972 for the prologue and €8,000 for the overall winner. The second-place rider will earn €3,000 and third place takes home €1,500.

These numbers surpass the UCI minimum standard for 2.ProSeries level races, it falls short of the promise PMG Sports made.

"We have decided to give value to the enhancement of women in sport, doubling all the prize money and offering high-level hospitality, as well as organizational and logistical standards appropriate for the top cycling series,” Giro d'Italia Donne general director Roberto Ruini said in his original statement.

“With particular attention also to the issues of safety and environmental sustainability, thanks to the support of many sponsors and partners who enthusiastically joined the project."

Van der Breggen was in fine form in Stage 2 as she continues to stake her claim to retain her title.

“It is an amazing result, but the climb was hard," Van der Breggen said after the race

"There was a lot of suffering. We had one task today, and that was getting as much time as possible. The next stages are easier to control when you have more time, so we all tried the best."

