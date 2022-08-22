Trek-Segafredo have confirmed that Ellen van Dijk has renewed with the team for two more seasons that will take her through the Paris Olympics.

The Dutch cyclist, a time trial specialist who has enjoyed a strong 2022, taking the overall wins at the Bloeizone Fryslan Tour and the Baloise Ladies Tour as well as breaking the Hour Record in May with a distance of 49.25km

Ad

Now she will stay at Trek for the next two seasons having been with the team since their creation in 2019.

Cycling Blythe and Lloyd discuss how quiet stages and early rest day can change ‘La Vuelta spectacle’ 14 HOURS AGO

“I am super happy to stay here. I really feel at home with Trek-Segafredo, and I wouldn’t want to continue my career in any other team,” van Dijk said in a Trek press release.

“In fact, I couldn’t even imagine doing that. I have been part of Trek-Segafredo since they started the women’s team in 2019 and because I have been here since the beginning, I really feel part of it. Everybody always says their team ‘feels like a family’ and I don’t really like using that phrase so much but that is exactly what it’s like here. It’s hard to describe it in any other way."

She also spoke about her desire to compete for medals at the Paris Olympics having missed out on a chance to compete at the Tokyo Games.

“I’ve signed for two more years which will take me to 2024 and the next Olympic year so, after missing out on a spot on the Tokyo team, I would love to ride there. I am still on the hunt for the Olympic medal,” van Dijk said.

“Then for sure, I want to continue to excel in time trials, that’s really where my heart lies in this sport, it’s the thing I like the most. Maybe one day I might consider riding around in circles again for an hour, who knows? I also have goals in the Spring Classics of course too and I would say my dream race to win would be Paris-Roubaix. Those are my main focuses for the next two years.”

It caps off a very exciting few days for Trek as they have already confirmed the arrivals of Lisa Klein and Amanda Spratt.

- -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Cycling Opinion: Why Bennett's Vuelta victories show Bora should have taken him to Le Tour 14 HOURS AGO