Sir Bradley Wiggins has handed over his title of most decorated British Olympian to Jason Kenny - and he couldn't be happier.

In fact, he thinks the king of the keirin ought to be honoured with a statue.

"There's no one more deserving of that statue and that record as the most decorated British Olympian than Jason Kenny," Wiggins said on Eurosport's Tokyo Today.

The 33-year-old dominated the field in the keirin final to win his seventh Olympic gold medal - his ninth medal in total - and maintained his focus admirably even after wife Laura had a nasty crash in the omnium - while he was warming up.

"In that situation, you watch your wife crash and that would really disrupt you for the keirin final," said Wiggins. "But Jason brushed it off, he was smiling. He was almost laughing because he knew the toughness of Laura, that she'd be OK.

"And that's the magic of the two of them - when you watch them, that dynamic as husband and wife, they don't let it affect their performance and the focus remains the same and they both get on with their individual jobs."

And Wiggins added that it had been an honour to be in the velodrome to see it all happen: "Just to watch him perform like that vintage Jason, when so many people had thought that this was the end of his career and that he wasn't going to get that seventh gold."

