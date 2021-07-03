Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Tour de France Men | Stage 8 12:51-17:51 Live

118KM TO GO: THE FIGHT(S) FOR POINTS

With Mark Cavendish out of the reckoning for today's green jersey points, his punchier rivals are hoping to claim back a few at the first intermediate sprint. Sonny Colbrelli leads the way in those fine Italian stripes, with Michael Matthews not far behind him. Matej Mohoric isn’t going to let go of his maillot a poids without a fight, and has been very visible at the front as well.

123.2KM: TWO MINUTES SEPARATING TWO LARGE GROUPS

The first contains most of the top table favourites, with the second populated primarily by sprinters and their ilk - but also Thomas, Chris Froome and several of Pogacar's UAE Emirates key team-mates.

Brian Smith says he expects the groups to come back together once an acceptable break is able to get away. That might not be for a while, as Wout van Aert is trying to slip into it himself, which would make it a very unacceptable breakaway to most teams.

132.7KM TO GO: GERAINT THOMAS IN TROUBLE

We saw Geraint Thomas struggling early on the first climb, and have now been given graphical proof. The race has split into two distinct bunches, with a sizeable gap of 1.4km between them, and Ineos Grenadiers’ leader is in the second group.

140KM TO GO: WOUT IN FRONT ON HIS OWN

As expected, it’s been a hard start to the stage. Riders are dropping off the back like flies as Wout Poels has pushed the pace on the climb. He already holds a 13 second lead as he descends from the Forêt d'Échallon. He'll want a bit of company if this move is going to go anywhere.

Pity the poor sprinters today. There may not be as many kilometres to ride as yesterday, but it’ll definitely feel like it for the likes of Arnaud Demare and Mark Cavendish. Will the time limit be a concern for their teams?

150.8KM TO GO - READY, SET, GO ON STAGE 8

With all the other jerseys as they were, Matej Mohoric is looking resplendent as the new boy in polka dots. There are 33 mountains points on offer today so he’ll have a job on his hands keeping it.

As the peloton passes KM0, there's a BikeExchange rider off the back. Christian Prudhomme rises out of the car and waves his arms to tell the riders to slow down, so he can get back to the bunch. And they’re off!

HUP HUP AND AWAY

What do you think today has in store? Will it be a stage to take stock, granting us time to catch our breaths after yesterday’s excitement? At this year’s Tour? Not a chance. With maybe ten kilometres of true horizontal over 150km and change - some 100km less than yesterday’s Monument-al stage - starting with an uncategorized 6km climb, we can expect action from the first flutter of Prudy’s flag.

While it remains reasonable to regard Tadej Pogacar as the race leader-in-waiting, it’s far less of a foregone conclusion than it was 24 hours ago.

Eight seconds behind Mathieu Van der Poel yesterday morning, today Pogacar needs to beat MVDP by the better part of four minutes to relieve him of the yellow jersey. A more meaningful challenge can be found wearing stripes of red and black as well. With Primoz Roglic shipping just shy of four minutes in the final 20km of Stage 7, Wout van Aert *is* Jumbo Visma’s leader, but how ready is he to take on a GC battle? The Belgian says he's

Then there’s a certain Sicilian shark looming menacingly in Pogacar’s mirrors...

After yesterday’s hilly amuse-bouche Stage 8 sees the Tour take to the mountains proper. Despite what some will tell you, we’re not quite in the Alps quite yet, but the Jura. Hup hup hup!

