Five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault has suggested that the only way to stop defending champion Tadej Pogacar would be for teams to form a partnership.

Pogacar, the winner of the last two editions, is not in yellow yet but is in a strong position in the race, particularly after the chaotic Stage 5 for Jumbo-Visma on Wednesday.

Ad

Speaking on Eurosport France, Hinault was asked about how anyone can compete with Pogacar. Full of praise for the Slovenian, Hinault pondered whether teams might consider working together.

Tour de France ‘Stupid and a blatant mistake’ – Vaughters says Bettiol knows Stage 5 manoeuvre was wrong 4 HOURS AGO

“Pogacar has shown them who is boss,” Hinault said. “The others are wondering how they can put him in trouble and when you know what is waiting for them at the end of the Tour, it will be very difficult.

Tour de France Stage 5 highlights - Clarke takes win on crazy day on the cobbles

“The other possibility we have is there will be another tactic, which is picking out that moment when to attack but there are two big teams that are going to need to make that decision, which are INEOS and Jumbo-Visma.

“They are going to need to agree on a strategy that if one team attacks, the others must not go after them. You must make Tadej go after you and then maybe you take the turn. In that case, you might be in trouble but if I was in his shoes, I would be very relaxed.”

Hinault added that he thinks after Alpe d’Huez the winner of the Tour will already be known so Ineos and Jumbo have to act soon. He also added that whilst Pogacar might allow rival and compatriot Primoz Roglic a little bit of time in the coming days, it won’t be a large amount.

“He is so controlled. He will have an opportunity on La Super Planche des Belles Filles, a great moment in the race. He also knows how to win a time trial. After Alpe d'Huez we will know who is going to win the Tour but more importantly who has lost it. So, Ineos and Jumbo need to create an alliance essentially because even without his team, Pogacar will be safe.

“On flat days like today, he will have the whole team around him to protect him but when it comes to the mountains, he will be on his own and the others are alone too. Last year, sometimes he was alone and other times it was a fight with the main GC contenders. The best rider always wins.

“I think he can win, or he might allow [Primoz] Roglic 10 seconds, but he won’t give away too much of an advantage or that would mean he would be in trouble.”

- -

Stream the 2022 Tour de France and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

Tour de France 'Horrendous' - McEwen lambasts Bettiol's pulling for Pogacar 17 HOURS AGO