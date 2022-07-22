Enric Mas Nicolau has dropped out of Stage 19 of the Tour de France after returning positive Covid-19 test.

The 27-year-old Movistar rider was leading the charge for his side, sitting in 11th place in the General Classification, 24 minutes behind leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

He finished sixth in last year's Tour and fifth in 2020, but his best results have come in the Vuelta a Espana, where he has twice finished second.

But the man once tipped as the next Alberto Contador will now miss out on Stage 19's flat 188.3km ride from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors as well as the remaining two stages.

The Tour de France has been plagued by a wave of Covid-19 cases.

Last week, Magnus Cort (EF Education–EasyPost) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) withdrew from the race after testing positive.

