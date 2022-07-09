Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) lived up to his favourite status by sprinting to a second win in Lausanne to deny Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) as the Tour de France entered Switzerland via the Jura mountains on Saturday.

Belgium’s Van Aert clung on in a select lead group on the final 4km climb to the finish before timing his sprint to perfection to come round Australia’s Matthews and the Slovenian race leader. Third place for Pogacar saw the double champion pick up four bonus seconds and strengthen his grip on the yellow jersey on a day he flirted with disaster with an early crash in the peloton.

Ad

On the eve of the first stage in the Alps, 23-year-old Pogacar now leads Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) by 39 seconds after the Dane came home in eighth place. Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) retained his third place in the general classification at 1’14” with British teammate Adam Yates in fourth eight seconds back.

Tour de France Pogacar ‘fears’ Vingegaard after Tour showdown on Super Planche – Wiggins pod 4 HOURS AGO

Van Aert’s second win of the race saw the 27-year-old Belgian move over one hundred points clear of his nearest rival in the green jersey classification, the Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

More to follow...

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Tour de France 2022 Stage 8 – Route map, how to watch as Pogacar looks for hat-trick of stage wins 5 HOURS AGO