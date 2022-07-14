Bradley Wiggins has heralded “the return of Chris Froome” after the Brit rolled back the years to deliver a sensational third place on Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France.

Froome (Israel–Premier Tech) had failed to crack the top 10 in any race since his freak high-speed crash in 2019 , but starred in a breakaway alongside eventual winner Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) for his finest moment in years on the iconic climb.

The 37-year-old was in contention for victory until Pidcock launched for home with 10.5km remaining on Thursday’s Stage 12, with Froome gamely following along with Louis Meintjes (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux).

Ultimately, the tempo from Pidcock proved too much as Froome trailed home 2’06” in arrears, but over a minute clear of a stellar GC cast including yellow hopefuls Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

And Wiggins, who was supported by Froome as he ended Britain's wait for a Tour champion in 2012, saluted his former team-mate.

“That was the return of Chris Froome,” said Wiggins.

“That’s testament to all the hard work and the sacrifice him and his family have been through these last couple of years.”

While Froome has clung onto the belief that he can win a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey, he has faced a barrage of cynicism from those who believe his best days are firmly in the past.

“He doesn’t want the pity,” said Robbie McEwen, a 12-time stage winner at the Tour, on The Breakaway.

“But you can channel that the way you want and say, ‘people don’t think I can’. That’s been a big driver for him.

“I think he would have signed for a third place on Alpe d’Huez going into the Tour de France, the best he’s had since his accident is 11th place in a race in France that was certainly not a stacked field.

“This is a massive achievement for Chris Froome and I think there’s no one who’s not pleased for him.”

‘That was the return of Chris Froome’ – Wiggins lauds former team-mate

Froome was in intensive care with a fractured femur, ribs, elbow and neck after his horror accident at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019 and missed eight months of competitive action.

He has since moved from Ineos Grenadiers, where he won all four of his Tour titles, to Israel–Premier Tech where he has largely failed to deliver on the hype.

“I’m so pleased for him today because I felt quite sad over the last couple of years watching him struggling to get anywhere close to his former form,” said Dan Lloyd.

“Of course he’s nowhere near that still yet but third on Alpe d’Huez is something that any pro rider would sign on the dotted line for. It’s such an incredible performance.”

Froome won the Tour four times between 2013 and 2017 during Team Sky's golden years, but the peloton has new stamina kings in the form of Vingegaard and Pogacar, with the pair involved in a thrilling duel for the yellow jersey on Wednesday’s Stage 11.

“He’s a champion,” said Adam Blythe.

“In normal circumstances, he would be with Pogacar, Vingegaard, Geraint [Thomas] fighting for the yellow jersey.

“He’s not, he had a horrific crash and to bring yourself back up from that and constantly battling – I’m sure he’s got a lot of demons in him that are telling him ‘why are you doing this?’

“To get back to that level on the queen stage of the Tour de France and get third, I mean fair play mate. It’s incredible what he’s achieved.”

So could Froome spring another surprise and win one of the remaining stages at the Tour? Lloyd is not ruling it out...

“Based on today’s performance you wouldn’t put it past him,” said Lloyd.

“If he gets himself into the right break, he might not have won today but he was up against a couple of really good climbers in that break.

“So there’s no reason why not. He just needs to pick and choose [his day] quite wisely.”

Stage 12 highlights: Pidcock soars, Froome stars, Vingegaard fends off Pogacar

- - -

