Ineos Grenadiers may have the numerical advantage at the Tour de France but it matters for little without the power, claims 12-time stage winner Robbie McEwen.

Ineos were primed for an assault on the yellow jersey in the final week with a full quota of eight riders still in the race, while Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates have thinner support casts to guide Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar through the yellow jersey battle.

Jumbo have lost Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk to injury, while a Covid outbreak in the UAE camp has seen George Bennett and Vegard Stake Laengen abandon.

With plenty of matches to burn, Ineos were fancied to attempt something on Stage 16 as the race hit the Pyrenees. Instead, they were exposed by the climbing prowess of Pogacar – who launched a spree of furious attacks – and Vingegaard.

Geraint Thomas was gapped on the final climb but finished with his two main GC rivals after being propelled into the group of favourites by team-mate Dani Martinez, while Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock both dropped down the order in the overall top 10.

“We thought they were sitting pretty but it turns out they were hanging on by their fingernails,” said McEwen.

“Pidcock was dropped, Adam Yates was finally distanced and Geraint Thomas was just off that group of favourites and made his way back on.

“But they’ve gone from looking like they’re sitting pretty and ready to use their power in numbers, to having the numbers but not the power – and then in the end, not having the numbers either.”

Adam Blythe wondered why Ineos appeared reluctant to gamble on Tuesday, given team leader Thomas has been unable to match the explosive efforts of Vingegaard and Pogacar when the race goes uphill.

Ineos sent Dani Martinez – whose GC ambitions torpedoed a long time ago – into the day’s 29-man break, leaving Blythe to wonder why they did not try to apply pressure by pushing Yates or Pidcock up the road.

“I think Ineos missed a trick today,” said Blythe.

“A big group going up the road… they could have sent Adam Yates, Pidcock maybe.

“They can’t climb with Vingegaard and Pogacar, so the only way to beat them is to try something new. They know for a fact they can’t keep up with them on the climbs. They can always get themselves back. Today would have been a perfect opportunity.”

Despite his struggles, Thomas cemented his grip on third in the general classification and sits 2’43” back ahead of the second of three days in the Pyrenees.

Even without the numerical advantage, Jumbo-Visma directeur sportif Frans Maassen told Eurosport the team was not worried before Tuesday's stage from Carcassonne to Foix.

“Two guys less but we have Wout [van Aert] who counts for three," he said.

"Jonas feels really strong and is motivated to battle in the Pyrenees so we are ready for that."

