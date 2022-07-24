Tour de France Stage 21 LIVE - Can Van Aert make it four in a row in Paris for Jumbo-Visma ahead of Vingegaard coronation?
Tour de France
Stage 21 | Flat | men | 24.07.2022
Live
In Progress
U ArenaParis
- Peloton
15:54
112KM TO GO: STELLAR BREAKAWAY TRIO REELED IN
It was funny to watch that interaction between the three men who, between them, hold all four jersey classifications of this Tour. Van Aert was clearly playing up for the cameras, but after Pogacar then counter-attacked you could sense the alarm bells ringing for Vingegaard, who put in a relatively big effort to ride back alongside teammate Van Aert and bring the white jersey to heel. I'm sure it was all staged but still, just goes to show that even today, the man in yellow is being ultra cautious. After enjoying a few minutes out ahead, they're joined by Simon Geshke, who is in polka dots because of protocol because the man who beat him to the KOM competition is in yellow.
15:46
VAN AERT ATTACKS AT KILOMETRE ZERO - POGACAR AND VINGEGAARD FOLLOW
15:45
STAGE 21 UNDER WAY: VAN AERT ATTACKS FROM THE GUN!
Why stop a habit of a lifetime? Green jersey Wout van Aert throws down the hammer from the outset with a stinging attack which Tadej Pogacar, in white, covers - forcing Jonas Vingegaard, in yellow, to follow. It's clearly all a bit tongue-in-cheek but at the same time, you never know with these three...
15:38
FINAL STAGE: EIGHT LAPS OF THE COBBLESTONE CIRCUIT IN PARIS
Here's what's in store for the final stage - just over 115km as the riders go on a small detour out of Paris from La Defense before heading into the city centre for eight laps of the famous circuit, culminating with the showpiece sprint finale on the Champs-Elysees with the ninth crossing of the line. Could we see yellow lead out green for the win, or perhaps one of the sprinters will finally get some joy in a mountainous race that had given them slim pickings.
15:35
JUMBO-VISMA DOMINATION CONTINUED YESTERDAY AS VINGEGAARD SECURED YELLOW
It was another one-two for Jumbo-Visma yesterday with Wout van Aert winning the final TT in Rocamadour by 19 seconds ahead of his teammate Jonas Vingegaard, who eased up towards the end once his maillot jaune was guaranteed. It sparked emotional scenes between the Jumbo-Visma riders - who have been nothing short of sensational this July - with the men in yellow and green both getting rather tearful during their interviews. Can you blame them?
15:30
BONJOUR LE TOUR! WHO WILL BE CELEBRATING ON THE CHAMPS AFTER WIEBES?
After Lorena Wiebes won the opening stage of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, the attention shifts to the men who will now race the final stage of the Tour ahead of what should be a ding-dog sprint on the Champs-Elysees ahead of Jonas Vingegaard's coronation.
