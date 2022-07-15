After three consecutive days of gruelling climbs in scorching heat, the Tour returns to relative serenity on Stage 13.

With three climbs building throughout the day from the 2.4km Cote de Brie to the 6.6km Cote de Saint-Romain-en-Gal, Stage 13 has plenty of points on offer in the fight for the green jersey.

However, a sprinters' finish is likely as riders enter Saint-Etienne. Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl will be looking to take charge on the final approach, and special interest should be paid to Fabio Jakobsen who is still in his first Tour.

With Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) having stunned the world with an astonishing performance in stage 12, all eyes will be on the 22-year-old Englishman to see whether he can repeat the trick.

The battle for Yellow will also surely rage on.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) attacked furiously on the Alpe d'Huez climbs and did manage to claw back second place in the general classification - unseating local hero Romain Bardet (DSM) - but there is no question that he will once again be gunning for Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

The race is surely now down to one of the Slovenian or the Dane.

Next week's Pyrenees climbs will probably be decisive, but you can't take your eyes off this Tour for a moment.

For those who enjoy the scenery as much as the racing, Stage 13 will prove to be one of the more beautiful, crossing the river Rhone and winding through the flat land East of Grenoble and finally climbing into Saint Etienne.

How can I watch the Tour de France on TV and livestream?

When is Stage 13?

Tune in from 11:00-16:45 BST on Friday July 15 to watch Stage 13 of the Tour de France. The stage is scheduled to begin at 12:05 BST and conclude at18:26 BST

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 13 profile and route map

Tour de France 2022 – Stage 13 route profile Image credit: Eurosport

