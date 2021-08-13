Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) won Friday’s stage 5 of the Tour of Poland with a dramatic uphill finale.

The German rider took his first win of the campaign in a tight finish. Second place went to Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Stefano Oldani (Lotto Soudal), in second and third respectively.

Fourth place went to Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) who was able to keep hold of the general classification lead despite Mohoric’s showing. The 26-year-old Slovenian was able to further narrow the gap with bonus points, to just two seconds. He was able to move ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) into second overall.

Tour de Pologne Gaviria wins Tour de Pologne stage 3 11/08/2021 AT 17:15

The uphill finish was an exhausting 4 percent climb at Bielsko-Biala, with a couple of crashes complicating matters as the finish line closed in, with Arndt able to leap forward.

Lukasz Owsian (Poland) retains the lead in the mountains classification.

PostNord Danmark Rundt Joyce wins stage 4 after Tour of Denmark sprint finale AN HOUR AGO