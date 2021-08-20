Michael Storer triumphed on a dramatic Stage 7 of La Vuelta as Alejandro Valverde suffered a scary crash in which he was lucky to walk away.

Roglic held on to his overall lead in the red jersey as he came through unscathed in what was a tense and tricky day in the mountains.

But for the Australian, Storer, the 52km route from Gandia to Balcon de Alicante in Tibi made for a stage to remember.

Turning a corner on a pretty steep descent, Valverde suddenly slid off the road and under a safety barrier, out of sight, with viewers on Eurosport left to pray that he was okay.

Fortunately, the 41-year-old Spaniard not only avoided a very heavy collision with the metal barrier but also did not tumble too far down as he found himself on a dusty bank beneath the road.

With team-mates and safety officials able to help pull him back up and to the side of the road, Valverde managed to walk away. While his race came to a sad and abrupt end, everyone will just be so glad that Valverde is okay.

