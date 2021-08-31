Premium Cycling LA VUELTA Men | Stage 16 15:00-17:45

'You can’t underestimate him' - Wiggins talks up Bernal fightback in final week of La Vuelta

He might be seventh in the general classification, 4’21” off leader Odd Christian Eiking, but Bradley Wiggins insists Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) should not be written off at La Vuelta just yet.

The Colombian has failed to reproduce his exploits from the Giro d’Italia, where he swept to a maiden pink jersey to banish concerns he was a spent force after a year battling back trouble.

It has been a much trickier task in Spain for the 24-year-old, with rival Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) poised for a third consecutive title should Eiking – as expected – drop back in the final week. The Slovenian is 1’36” behind the leader in third, with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) sandwiched between them at 54”.

“Bernal was so dominant at the Giro, making a big statement to the rest of the world that he’s back,” began Wiggins on his latest Eurosport podcast

“When he did that and then didn’t go to the Tour de France, it looked like he was going to come back and make the same statement at the Vuelta. It’s not looking like that at the moment but there’s some tough days to come still."

Stage 15 recap - Majka triumphs after stunning 90-kilometre solo effort

Rafal Majka claimed a comfortable Stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana after a tremendous solo effort in the mountains.

The UAE Team Emirates rider seized control of the stage with around 90 kilometres to go after distancing Fabio Aru on the second climb of the day, the Puerto de Pedro Bernardo.

Polish veteran Majka, 31, finished ahead of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) in second and Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) in third.

Odd Christian Eiking retained the red jersey after a fairly lifeless day in the general classification.

One spark of excitement did come towards the end of the stage, courtesy of Adam Yates. The Lancastrian skipped clear of the red jersey group and succeeded in stealing 15 seconds from the other riders in the GC top ten.

