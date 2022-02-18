Thomas Bach has hit out at the treatment meted out to Kamila Valieva, calling the behaviour of the 15-year-old's entourage "chilling".

Ad

Valieva was the focus of all the build-up to Thursday’s free skate and had the pressure of the world’s attention on her as she skated on following the revelation that she failed a doping test on December 25.

Beijing 2022 Trusova glad to get podium moment with Valieva in tears as she misses out on medal 8 HOURS AGO

A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling allowed her to compete in the singles, having already won gold in the team event, but CAS will later take a view on whether she can keep that medal.

"There is a very sad story about Kamila Valieva," began Bach at the press conference on Friday.

"I was very disturbed when I watched the competition on TV, in her performance how high the pressure must have been. This pressure is beyond my imagination in particular for a girl of 15 years.

'It was all too much' - Valieva devastated by routine and fourth place

"To see her struggling, trying to compose herself, you can see the immense mental stress, perhaps she would have preferred to leave this story behind her.

She was received with such tremendous coldness. It was chilling.

"All of which does not give me confidence in the entourage of Kamila, neither in regard to what happened in the past or as far as it concerns the future. This was no way to treat a 15-year old under such mental stress. I wish she has the support of her friends and family to help her through this difficult situation."

Valieva made a series of errors in her routine and departed the ice in tears, and Bach also addressed the issue of minors competing at the Olympics.

'Tears follow, such a shame' - Valieva applauded by fans after heartbreaking mistakes

“There are issues to be addressed, this concerns the issue of minors in senior competitions," he added.

"Our executive board have started to think about it, this needs careful deliberation and consultation.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'Why did you stop fighting?' - Coach rebukes Valieva after medal blow 12 HOURS AGO