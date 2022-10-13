Unlike previous years, there is one clear favourite for the Ballon d’Or, which is showcased by the betting odds.

Traditionally, the award is given to the best player over a calendar year from January to December.

Benzema favourite for Ballon d’Or, followed by Haaland and Mbappe

With Benzema at 1/33, there is then a big drop to the second favourite, who is Erling Haaland at 12/1.

He has made a stunning start to his new chapter at Manchester City, but this won’t be taken into account for this year’s Ballon d’Or. It’s only his final season at Borussia Dortmund that will be factored in.

Kylian Mbappe is next at 16/1 after he finished as Ligue 1’s top goalscorer for a fourth consecutive season with 28 goals.

Current and former Liverpool players' Ballon d’Or odds

Then come Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, both of whom played a big role in their almost-historic quadruple where the Reds played every single domestic and European game possible in a season.

Whilst they fell short of the Champions League and the Premier League, they did the cup double with the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Their former team-mate Sadio Mane is one of five players at 33/1 after his club and international success, as he scored the winning penalty for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final and they World Cup qualifying play-off – both of which came against Egypt.

Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bruyne, Vinicius Junior and Harry Kane also have the same odds.

Ronaldo Ballon d’Or odds

What about five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo ? In what was a difficult campaign for Manchester United, Ronaldo was arguably their star player as he still found the back of the net in 18 league matches and became Portugal’s top goalscorer.

The 37-year-old is at 40/1, along with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ballon d'Or 2022 betting odds

Player Odds Karim Benzema 1/33 Erling Haaland 12/1 Kylian Mbappe 16/1 Mohamed Salah 25/1 Virgil Van Dijk 25/1 Sadio Mane 33/1 Robert Lewandowski 33/1 Kevin De Bruyne 33/1 Vinicius Junior 33/1 Harry Kane 33/1 Cristiano Ronaldo 40/1 Trent Alexander-Arnold 40/1

