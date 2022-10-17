The Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Feminin, the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Trophy will be awarded on October 17 in Paris in a lavish ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet. The ceremony starts at 19:30 UK time.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Ors - with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric winning as the sole outlier in 2018 - but Messi was not even nominated for the 2022 award. Karim Benzema is the hot favourite to win the men's award while Alexia Putellas of Barcelona is expected to win the women's award, with competition from England and Arsenal's Beth Mead amongst others.

Awards for the best goalkeeper - the Yashin Trophy - and the best young player in the world - the Kopa Trophy - will also be awarded at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

How can I watch a free live stream of the Ballon d'Or?

The Ballon d’Or will be available to watch on L'Equipe's YouTube channel and its official website.

Start time How to watch UK - 19:30 L'Equipe's YouTube channel / L'Equipe official website Europe - 20:30 L'Equipe's YouTube channel / L'Equipe official website

Where can I watch the Ballon d'Or on TV?

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is not currently available on TV.

You will be able to find a Youtube live stream via L'Equipe later on Monday, which will be embedded here.

How to follow on Eurosport

Eurosport is running a Ballon d’Or live blog from 08:00 to midnight on October 17, 2022 covering all the build-up, and every major update as the Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa trophy and the Yashin trophy are awarded.

Who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa trophy and the Yashin trophy?

