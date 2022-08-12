The shortlists are out for the Ballon d’Or awards, with Karim Benzema hot favourite for the men’s gong and England star Beth Mead in the hunt for the women’s prize.

The awards ceremony takes place in Paris on October 17 and is sure to be a glittering affair.

There was no place on the men’s shortlist for Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar.

Robert Lewandowski was controversially beaten to the award by Messi last term, but has a chance to get his hands on the prize this time around - albeit Real Madrid man Benzema is hot favourite to plunder the award after winning La Liga and the Champions League.

Ballon d’Or Nominees

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Vinicius JR (Real Madrid)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Ballon d’Or Feminin Nominees

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Catarina Macario (Lyon)

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Kopa Trophy Nominees

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Yachine Trophy Nominees

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

