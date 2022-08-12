The shortlists for the various 2022 Ballon d'Or awards will be revealed on Friday afternoon as France Football holds its nominees announcement, and you can follow all the latest developments with us right here.

The French publication awards the most prestigious individual prize in football and a live show will be hosted via L'Equipe from 17:30-20:00 UK time, with the nominees for the men's and women's Ballon d'Or revealed. In addition, the shortlists will also be released for the Kopa Trophy, which goes to the best Under-21 player in the world, and the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper.

Karim Benzema is heavy favourite to claim the men's Ballon d'Or after winning the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid last season. If so, it would be his first award, and he would succeed Lionel Messi, who won the award for a record seventh time last year.

For the women's award, England's Beth Mead is likely to be a contender having won player of the tournament and Golden Boot as the Lionesses won Euro 2022.

