Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin live updates - Belfodil converts from the spot to give Hertha the lead!

Bundesliga / Matchday 34
Signal Iduna Park / 14.05.2022
90'+5
FULL TIME
Dortmund take all three points!
90'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
Five minutes to be added, can Hertha find an equaliser?
90'
HERTHA BUNDESLIGA STATUS IN DOUBT
Stuttgart have scored and now lead against Koln, which means Hertha's Bundesliga season is set to be etended!
90'
HAALAND REPLACED
Off
Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Wide2
Penalties1
On
Reinier
Borussia Dortmund
88'
HEARTS-IN-MOUTH MOMENTS FOR HERTHA
They are desperate for Stuttgart not to score in their game with Koln, which would see Hertha fall into the relegation play-off place.
84'
Goal
Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! DORTMUND 2-1 HERTHA (MOUKOKO)
That could be a huge goal in the relegation battle! Moukoko scores within a minute of coming off the bench to surely wrap up all three points for Dortmund.
82'
FAREWELL WTISEL!
He comes off on his final appearance for the club.
Off
Axel Witsel
Borussia Dortmund
Fouls2
Fouls against3
Free Kicks2
On
Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund
82'
DORTMUND CHANGE
Off
Dan-Axel Zagadou
Borussia Dortmund
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Marin Pongracic
Borussia Dortmund
80'
ZAGADOU INJURED
It's the same story for the unfortunate Zagadou. He felt soemthing in his hamstring, and his time at Dortmund ends.
He's another one leaving the club this summer.
76'
DORTMUND PUSHING FOR A SECOND
That Haaland goal matches Dortmund's best single-season tally of 84 goals.
It's also his 22nd Bundesliga goal of the season, and takes his overall Dortmund tally up to 85 goals in 88 games.
73'
CAN HERTHA HANG ON?
As it stands they're safe from a potential relegation play-off. If they can see this result out they'll be playing top-flight football next season.
70'
HERTHA MADE A SUB BEFORE THE PENALTY DRAMA
Off
Maximilian Mittelstädt
Hertha Berlin
Fouls1
On
Fredrik André Bjørkan
Hertha Berlin
65'
Penalty
Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
Penalties1
GOAL! DORTMUND 1-1 HERTHA BERLIN (HAALAND)
He converts the penalty to score on his last appearnce for the club!
66'
YELLOW CARD
For the handball.
Yellow card
Marvin Plattenhardt
Hertha Berlin
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
66'
PENALTY DORTMUND!
The referee has had a check, and points to the spot!
65'
VAR ARE GETTING INVOLVED
The referee has gone over to the monitor to check this one...
64'
STRUCK INTO THE WALL
It's struck well by Guerreiro, but straight into the wall.
Dortmund want a penalty for a handball.
63'
FREE KICK FOR DORTMUND
And it's in another dangerous position. What can they do from here...
62'
RICHTER BREAKS FORWARD
He looks to set himself up for a one-on-one with Burki, but Zagadou does enough to put him off and see him steer his shot over the bar.
61'
HERTHA SUBSTITUTION
Off
Suat Serdar
Hertha Berlin
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Vladimír Darida
Hertha Berlin