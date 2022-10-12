Club Brugge have made the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time after securing a 0-0 draw away to Atletico Madrid.

In a first period that saw lots of half chances, the big moment came when Tajon Buchanan collided with Nahuel Molina and a penalty was given to the visitors - before VAR overturned the decision.

Ad

The closest Atleti came was disallowed goals in either half, both times Angel Correa was caught comfortably offside and Antoine Griezmann was also denied by Simon Mignolet on a few occasions.

La Liga The Joao Felix conundrum: Will Atletico ever get the best from him? 05/10/2022 AT 16:45

The Belgian side frustrated Diego Simeone’s men with their organisation and good defending throughout and Alvaro Morata missed a late chance.

Kamal Sowah was sent off late for Club Brugge after receiving two yellow cards but they still held on.

TALKING POINT – INCREDIBLE DEFENDING

It’s normally Atletico Madrid known for their defending but Club Brugge beat them at their own game. Their defending was nothing short of sensational, restricting an Atletico side wanting to attack as they needed to win to few chances.

Carl Hoefkens’ side maintained a fantastic low block shape throughout the game and looked to counter attack using their speed but later in the game they dropped deeper, accepting a 0-0 was their best route to knockout round qualification. Simon Mignolet and Brandon Mechele stood out in the last few minutes as Atletico threw the kitchen sink at them, remaining calm and strong under pressure.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – SIMON MIGNOLET

The ex-Liverpool keeper was sensational. Club Brugge defended well but they couldn’t do it without his organisation and big saves. He denied Griezmann a number of times and made a superb stop to deny Morata with just minutes to go from point blank range. He also claimed a number of crosses as Atleti put the ball in the box regularly. Overall, Mignolet made nine saves.

PLAYER RATINGS

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 6, Savic 5, Gimenez 5, Reinildo 6, Molina 6, Koke 6, Kondogbia 6, Saul 5, Lemar 5, Correa 5, Griezmann 5.

Subs: Carrasco 6, De Paul 6, Morata 5, Cunha 5, Witsel 6

Club Brugge: Mignolet 10, Odoi 6, Mechele 8, Sylla 7, Olsen 7, Nielsen 7, Onyedika 6, Vanaken 7, Buchanan 8, Jutgla 6, Sowah 6

Subs: Meijer 6, Balanta 7, Mata 7

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

25' - GOAL DISALLOWED (SAUL) - A lovely ball by Molina in behind to Correa, he goes round the keeper but is wide so squares it to Saul to tap in. But hold on, the flag is up, offside. Correa went a yard too early - easy decision for the linesman as Club Brugge hold a good line.

49’ – PENALTY NOT GIVEN (BUCHANAN) – Olsen bursts down the right, plays it into Buchanan and Molina's trailing leg catches him... VAR are checking though. Molina is actually caught by Buchanan and the decision is overturned.

49’ – GOAL DISALLOWED (CORREA) - Correa is offside again - he's gone way too early. Griezmann shoots on the volley and Mignolet palms it out to the Argentine to tap in but he is offside but he shouldn't be looking along the line.

83’ – RED CARD (SOWAH) - Two yellows and Sowah goes off. He smashes the ball away after giving away a free-kick. The first yellow was given in the fight just before the break. Two silly cards to pick up.

KEY STAT

Atletico have won just one of their last ten Champions League home games.

La Liga Llorente and Morata score as Atletico seal victory at Sevilla 01/10/2022 AT 16:08