Marcus Rashford insists he was “being human” after an online video appeared to show him in a verbal exchange with Manchester United supporters following the club’s exit from the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils were defeated 2-1 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid, with Renan Lodi’s first half header enough to see Diego Simeone’s side advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

England international Rashford was introduced midway through the second half alongside midfielders Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba but was unable to inspire his side to a late comeback.

The result means Ralf Rangnick’s squad are set to end the season trophy-less after another difficult campaign on all fronts.

They currently lie fifth in the Premier League table, although fourth-placed Arsenal are one point ahead with three games in hand.

The Gunners could also move four points clear of their rivals with victory over title-chasing Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

After their Champions League exit, a video on social media appeared to show Rashford involved in a dispute with a small section of supporters as he left the ground, before being ushered away by a Manchester United member of staff.

Rashford has since taken to social media to address the incident.

“A video can paint a thousand words, and in this case lead to inaccurate info being shared on social media,” he said.

“Guys, for weeks I’ve been heckled, threatened, questioned, and last night my emotion got the better of me.

“I’m a human being. Reading and hearing that stuff about yourself every day, it wears you down. No-one is more critical of my performance than me.

“But what you see in this video lacks context. I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football.

“People were looking for a reaction from me. Phones were at the ready. Of course I should have walked straight past and ignored it - that’s what we’re supposed to do, right?

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United. Image credit: Getty Images

“I want to clarify two things. The first being what I actually said to the man throwing abuse at me: “come over here and say it to my face” (a fact security can back up).

“Secondly, the fact I used my forefinger to direct the fan to ‘come over and say it to my face’. I did not gesture with my middle finger. I’m not entitled. This isn’t ego.

“I’m upset. I’m disappointed. And in that moment it was silly, but I was being human.”

With Manchester United already out of the FA Cup following a shock defeat to Middlesbrough , they will not have the chance to bounce back from Tuesday’s result until Saturday 2 April, when they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford.

