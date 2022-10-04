Chelsea return to Champions League action against AC Milan on Wednesday, October 5. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Graham Potter praised his Chelsea side’s “character” after the Englishman marked his first Premier League game in charge of the Blues with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Conor Gallagher netted a 90th minute winner at the ground where he spent last season on loan after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal cancelled out Odsonne Edouard's early opener for Palace.

With that dramatic victory behind them, Chelsea will be looking to follow it up with another strong showing - this time in front of the club's home fans at the Bridge.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Chelsea and AC Milan.

When is Chelsea v AC Milan?

The Champions League Group E match between Chelsea and AC Milan kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, October 5.

Which TV channel is Chelsea v AC Milan on?

The game between Chelsea and AC Milan will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Chelsea v AC Milan

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Chelsea v AC Milan via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage , and all the key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

What to watch out for

Former Chelsea players Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori will be expected to feature against the Blues on their returns to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea have reported from their build-up to the match in training that academy graduates Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah have all been involved.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz and Marc Cucurella, who missed the weekend win at Palace, were also out working with the rest of the squad.

What has been said?

Speaking after the club's dramatic win over Crystal Palace, Potter highlighted the team's spirit and resilience.

"Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down," Potter told the BBC.

"We had to survive moments as they are a good side with dangerous players. To be a goal down and come away with three points is fantastic so credit to the players.

"There is character, that is for sure. They could have felt sorry for themselves after conceding the goal but the players stood up all the way through. There was a collective spirit among the players."

Match-winner Gallagher, whose first goal for the Blues came against his former side, admitted it was a “very special moment” for him personally.

"It was written in the stars," he said. "Unfortunately, it came against Palace, but I'm just buzzing to get my first goal.

"Everyone knows how much I loved it here [at Palace] and I thank the whole club and the fans - even today with the reception they gave me.

"Hopefully I can build a bit of confidence with the goal and push on. I want to work as hard as I can for him [manager Graham Potter] and be available wherever he needs me, whether starting or coming off the bench.”

