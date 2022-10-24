Pep Guardiola has talked up Jude Bellingham ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, saying he is the “whole package”.

England midfielder Bellingham has been in brilliant form for Dortmund this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions, including four in the Champions League.

He has also captained Dortmund for the first time at the age of 19.

There have been reports that several top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, are keeping tabs on Bellingham.

“Dortmund is a perfect place for young, talented players,” said City boss Guardiola.

“Maybe if Bellingham went to a top Premier League team, he wouldn't get the minutes. The best way for a young player to get better is play minutes.

“At 17 he arrived, it's not just about the quality, he had a special mentality. He is already one of the captains of the team, to happen at 19 is quite impressive.

“It's not just about the goals, the whole package is really good. He's already playing for England at 19. We know the quality he has.”

City have already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and if they avoid defeat in Dortmund they will finish top of Group G.

The match will see Erling Haaland return to Dortmund after he joined City in the summer.

Haaland has been in sensational form so far this season with 17 goals in 11 Premier League appearances, and Guardiola praised the forward's work ethic and movement.

“I didn't know how good he was moving in small spaces in the box, he scores a lot in the box. He goes away from the action to be closer to the goal, these kind of moments is not easy for a striker.

“Apart from that his work ethic, he is one of the first to arrive for the training centre, one of the last to leave. He looks after his body, well educated in how he has to live as a professional and he has the intent to get better.

"Last season he had a few injury problems but this year thanks to our doctors and physios he can play every three days which is really important for us and for him.”

Haaland’s fitness may also be aided by not going to the World Cup.

Norway did not qualify for the tournament so the 22-year-old will have a mid-season break.

"He will be in Marbella for sure, or in Norway,” said Guardiola.

“It depends on how he behaves in Marbella as to how good he is for the second half of the season.

“I'm pretty sure he will love to be at the World Cup and maybe the next one or Euros he will. But he has a house in Marbella go there, play golf, hopefully, he don't drink much, eat much and come back fit.

“This is the first time in our lives this happened so we don't know how players will come back from the World Cup. If six come back as champions they will be very happy, or they could come back depressed. Some may get knocked out early and have holidays. But loads of players will miss the World Cup because of the insane fixtures. We will see when they come back.”

