Copenhagen v Dortmund LIVE: Edin Terzic's side look to end Champions League group stage on a high
Champions League / Group Stage
Parken / 02.11.2022
Live
51'
JUST WIDE!
It's Karim Adeyemi's turn to have a pop from distance. His shot deflects off Vavro and flies just past the post.
49'
CLOSE!
Bardghji has a go from long range and almost scores a screamer, sending a shot whistling just wide of the upright.
47'
COPENHAGEN'S FIRST CAUTION
... goes to Vavro for a rudimentary challenge on Reyna.
Yellow card
Denis Vavro
FC Copenhagen
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
We're back underway at Parken.
46'
HALF-TIME SUBSTITUTIONS
Terzic brings on Niklas Sule and Alex Meyer for Hummels and Kobel respectively. It's unclear whether or not Kobel is injured, but it seems like an unusual change otherwise.
Off
Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
Saves by Goalkeeper6
Free Kicks1
On
Alexander Meyer
Borussia Dortmund
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME - COPENHAGEN 1-1 DORTMUND
This may be a dead rubber, but it's been an entertaining match so far. Copenhagen have had 11 shots to Dortmund's three and have been the better side on balance, but they will need to improve their finishing if they are to convert their promising start into victory.
45+1'
FIRST BOOKING OF THE MATCH
Modeste gets a caution for chopping down Kevin Diks.
Yellow card
Anthony Modeste
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
45'
DECENT CHANCE
Sorensen plays a no-look pass to Claesson on the edge of the box. He turns on his heel and curls a shot on target, but Kobel saves and gathers.
41'
Goal
Hákon Arnar Haraldsson
FC Copenhagen
Goals1
On target2
GOAL!
Copenhagen are back on terms thanks to Haraldsson. He plays a one-two with Claesson on the edge of the area, making a lung-busting run to get on the end of the return pass and thunder a shot past the stranded Kobel.
38'
NOTHING DOING
Claesson goes down in pain on the edge of the area after taking a knee in the back from Mats Hummels, but Aghayev shrugs off Copenhagen's appeals for a free kick.
34'
GOOD GOALKEEPING
Kobel has played a blinder so far. Sorensen whips in a dangerous cross-come-shot, but the Dortmund goalkeeper saves and holds.
28'
ANOTHER MEGA SAVE!
Christian Sorensen unlocks the door for Claesson with a clever pass inside the area. He wriggles in behind and shoots from point-blank range, but Kobel throws his body in the way.
23'
Goal
Thorgan Hazard
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Corners1
GOAL!
Dortmund are ahead through Thorgan Hazard, who smashes a deflected shot into the net from just outside the six-yard box.
Felix Passlack ties Valdemar Lund in knots out wide before lofting a cross into the box. It evades Anthony Modeste, but Hazard ghosts in behind him, takes a touch and lashes in through a crowd of helpless Copenhagen defenders.
19'
NOWHERE NEAR
A nice passing move from Copenhagen ends with Lerager lining one up from distance. It sails into the stands.
18'
NO PENALTY
Emre Can marauds forwards on the left and bursts into the box before being nudged over by Denis Vavro. It was a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge and the referee isn't remotely interested.
16'
GOOD ATTACK, POOR FINISH
Dortmund counter from inside their own half and Reyna ends up with the ball just outside the area. He tries to thread through Malen to his right but overhits the pass a little and forces his team-mate wide, before Malen sends a wild first-time shot into the sky.
13'
HALF-CHANCE FOR DORTMUND
Donyell Malen carves out a little bit of space in the area and flashes a ball across the face of goal, but nobody gets on the end of it.
11'
KOBEL MAKES ANOTHER STOP
Viktor Claesson plays through Hakon Arnar Haraldsson who gets a clear sight on goal. Kobel gets down low to make the save.
8'
GREAT SAVE!
Daramy gets in behind on the left and hangs a cross in the air. Roony Bardghji gets on the end of it and powers a header goalwards, but Gregor Kobel pushes it round the post at full stretch.
5'
TICKING OFF
Lukas Lerager steams in on Gio Reyna in midfield, but escape with just a telling off from referee Aliyar Aghayev.