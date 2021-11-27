Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores on Saturday night with an extra-time winner.

Raphael Veiga opened the scoring for Palmeiras after just five minutes when he converted a cross from the right wing, and for much of the match it appeared that this would be enough to secure victory.

However, Flamengo were able to equalise with 18 minutes left on the clock through former Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa.

That meant the game had to go to extra time, and Deyverson struck in the 95th minute to give them back the initiative, with Manchester United’s on-loan midfielder Andreas Pereira at fault.

They were then able to hang on for the remainder of the match to seal victory, making it the second season in a row that they lifted the trophy.

