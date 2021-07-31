Ajax’s youth team player Noah Gessser died after a car accident on Friday evening, the Eredivisie club have confirmed.

The 16-year-old signed for the Dutch side in 2018 and was included in the under-17 team for the upcoming season.

The current champions will now hold a minute’s silence across practice matches on Saturday.

Ajax said in a statement on their club website: “Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away. The 16-year-old youth player died in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

“At the practice matches of Ajax 1 and Young Ajax this afternoon, the terrible news will be discussed. A minute of silence is held before the matches start and the Ajax players wear mourning bands. In addition, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Toekomst sports complex.

“Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes the loved ones all the strength in coping with this immeasurable loss.”

