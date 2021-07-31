Leeds United have signed Kristoffer Klaesson from Norwegian club Valerenga.

The 20-year-old Norwegian goalkeeper has passed a medical and has a four-year deal with Leeds.

Premier League Alexander-Arnold pens new long-term Liverpool contract until 2025 17 HOURS AGO

He has played extensively for Norway’s international youth setup, and has been brought in to compete with Illan Meslier. Leeds have seen Kiko Casilla move to Elche on loan, so need another player to fill out the squad.

Marcelo Bielsa has been adding to his squad this summer in preparation for next season, and the youngster is the sixth signing of the transfer window.

He joins Lewis Bate, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison, Sean McGurk and Amari Miller in the first team squad.

Usain Bolt backs Olympic athlete protests and slams 'ridiculous' abuse of Saka, Rashford and Sancho

Premier League Rashford out for 12 weeks after shoulder surgery confirmed A DAY AGO