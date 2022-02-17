Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he was ‘really proud of the performance’ after his side pulled off a shock 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish side visited the Bundesliga contenders on Thursday evening in the Europa League and consider themselves favourites for the second leg at Ibrox given their two-goal advantage.

Ad

Former Arsenal and Barcelona player Van Bronckhorst said after the match that it was a: “Very good result for us, [Dortmund are] a very quality team, a big team in Europe. We wanted to take a result back to Glasgow - a good game next week - I think we achieved that.

Europa League Rampant Rangers beat Dortmund to take control of Europa League knockout tie 5 HOURS AGO

“The two-goal difference we take back. I’m really proud of the performance the players have shown today.”

The Dutchman acknowledged that he would have a real task on his hands despite the lead, saying: “We know we’re only halfway, still one game to be played.

“To come here and score four away goals in Europe, it’s an achievement.

"More than happy with the result and the performance.”

Rangers face Dortmund in the second leg next Thursday.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Bundesliga Reus brace helps Dortmund cruise to win at Union Berlin 13/02/2022 AT 13:44