Jack Wilshere made his debut for new side AGF on Friday night, but endured a dramatic evening as his side lost.

AGF were favourites going into the match but ultimately lost 3-2 after a later winner for their opponents.

Taking on Vejle, who started bottom of the league before their win, AGF went ahead after just four minutes - Mustapha Bundu finding the target.

However it took just six minutes for Raul Albentosa to level for Vejle. Nicolai Poulsen quickly put the away side ahead, though Arbnor Mucolli grabbed a leveller just before half-time.

With the game approaching full time, the 30-year-old former Arsenal man came on as a substitute, but with 10 minutes of injury time yet to play, there was a brief chance for him to make an impression.

Mouhamadou Drammeh then popped up nine minutes into added time to strike the winner, lifting his club into second from bottom, with AGF in seventh.

Wilshere last played for Bournemouth in 2021 before leaving for Denmark.

