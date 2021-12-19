Anderlecht have called for an end to racism after saying players and coaches, including Vincent Kompany, were racially abused at Club Brugge on Sunday.

The game in the Belgian Pro League ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, but the on-field quality was overshadowed by what happened off the field.

Ad

Anderlecht said members of their coaching staff and substitutes were targeted by spectators.

Football Simeone admits Atletico failures after 2-1 defeat to Sevilla 2 HOURS AGO

In a statement , Anderlecht said: “After the game between Club Brugge and RSC Anderlecht, our team went home with a bitter taste in our mouth.

“At several moments during the game, members of our coaching staff were racially insulted by people in the crowd.

“Some players had to suffer racist insults while warming up on the sideline as well.

The behaviour of some casts a shadow over Belgian football. As a society, we cannot tolerate such insults resounding in a football stadium.

“By naming and condemning these incidents, Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht wants to make very clear that racism has no place whatsoever in our football stadiums and beyond.”

Anderlecht are currently coached by Manchester City legend Kompany.

"I'm having a hard time with it," Kompany told Eleven Sports . "I will go home dismayed and disappointed.

"We are here with a lot of people who have given a lot and who just come to play football.

"I am going to go home, rest and spend time with people who are important to me".

Kompany’s side are fourth in the Belgian top flight, 11 points adrift of Union St. Gilloise. Club Brugge are second.