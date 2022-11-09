Liverpool's EFL Cup specialist Caoimhin Keller saved three penalties as the reigning champions edged third-tier Derby County on penalties.

The 90 minutes preceding the spot kicks saw little action with the Rams' Joe Wildsmith only really called upon to make two difficult stops from a deflected Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain strike and Robert Firmino's header in the closing stages.

The spot kicks did provide drama though as Wildsmith first saved from Stefan Bajcetic and then Kelleher denied Conor Hourihane and Craig Forsyth.

Firmino then clipped a spot kick high over the bar, before a fantastic Kelleher stop from Louie Sibley's effort diving to his left gave Harvey Elliott the chance to win the game - and he made no mistake.

TALKING POINT

Doak impresses on Reds bow - The journey from Celtic to Liverpool was famously made by the King of the Kop, Kenny Dalglish, and some 45 years later Ben Doak did the same this summer. While Dalglish was already a Celtic legend when he left, Doak had just made his debut as a 16-year-old and was not expected to appear for Liverpool this early. However, a fantastic run of form in the Under-21s saw him get called up and, after coming on for Fabio Carvalho in the 74th minute, immediately he provided a danger hitherto not seen in this drab game. His ability to beat the full back on the right flank and put in fine delivery from this position could see him picked in a Premier League games before the end of the season.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool) - He was a spectator for most of the game but Kelleher was fantastic when it mattered for the Reds. He did not save a kick in the remarkable 11-10 victory over Chelsea in last year's final, with Kepa Arrizabalaga skying his kick giving the Reds victory at Wembley, but here he produced three fine stops, the pick being the last from Sibley.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Kelleher 8*; Ramsay 6, Gomez 6, Phillips 6, Tsimikas 6; Bajcetic 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Clark 6; Frauendorf 6, Stewart 6, Carvalho 7.

Subs: Firmino 6, Nunez 6, Elliott 7, Doak 7

Derby: Wildsmith 7; Smith 6, Cashin 7, Forsyth 6, Roberts 6; Mendez-Laing 7, Hourihane 6, Bird 6, Sibley 6; Osula 6, Collins 6.

Subs: McGoldrick 7, Dobbin 6, Thompson 6, Knight 6, Rooney 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

31' STEWART WITH A GREAT CHANCE Cashin's heavy touch sees Carvalho cross the ball for Stewart but, maybe not helped with an awkward bounce, he spoons the ball over the bar.

51' OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN SHOOTS FROM OUTSIDE AREA It is deflected off Stewart but Wildsmith palms away diving to his left.

82' ELLIOTT HAD TO SCORE! He ran onto a clipped through ball from Oxlade-Chamberlain but he did not get a great contact on it and Wildsmith managed to stretch a hand out and parry to safety.

87' GOOD STOP FROM WILDSMITH More good work on the right flank from Doak and Elliott heads towards goal at the front post but the Rams stopper pushes away.

LIVERPOOL PENALTY #1: Wildsmith saves from Bajcetic

DERBY PENALTY #2: Kelleher saves from Hourihane diving to his right.

DERBY PENALTY #3: Kelleher saves from Forsyth diving to his left.

LIVERPOL PENALTY #3: An awful penalty from Firmino. He stuttered then chipped high over the bar.

DERBY PENALTY #5: Kelleher makes a fantastic save to deny Dobbin.

LIVERPOOL PENALTY #5: Harvey Elliott sends Wildsmith the wrong way.

KEY STAT

6 - The number of years since Liverpool have won an EFL game in 90 minutes. The last was against Leeds United in 2016.

