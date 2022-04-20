Liga / Matchday 33
Estadio El Sadar / 20.04.2022
Osasuna v Real Madrid live updates - latest La Liga score as Carlo Ancelotti's side inch closer to title
19:45
FOUR CHANGES FOR REAL
Ancelotti has tweaked the side which beat Sevilla 3-2 at the weekend, with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal dropping out while Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo and Nacho slot in.
19:35
OSASUNA MAROONED IN THE MID-TABLE
Whatever happens this evening, the result won't much affect Osasuna's season.
Currently ninth in the standings, they are 11 points behind Real Sociedad in sixth and, as such, highly unlikely to break into the European spots. Looking down the table, they are 15 points clear of the relegation zone. They are on course for a heroically solid mid-table finish.
19:30
CONFIRMED TEAMS - OSASUNA: Herrera, Vidal, D Garcia, Moncayola, Brasanac, Avila, R Garcia, Cote, Budimir, Aridane, Martinez. /// REAL MADRID: Courtois, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Benzema, Asensio, Valverde, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Camavinga.
19:20
IS REAL MADRID'S TITLE INEVITABLE?
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of Real Madrid's trip to El Sadar to face Osasuna. A full 15 points clear at the top of the table as things stand, Real are miles ahead of their closest rivals, Barcelona, who have a maximum 21 points to play for.
That makes Real's 35th league title feel like a foregone conclusion. An upset this evening might even the odds a little, but it would have to be the start of a spectacular collapse for Carlo Ancelotti's side to blow it from here.