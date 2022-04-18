Liga / Matchday 32
Camp Nou / 18.04.2022
Barcelona v Cadiz live updates - latest La Liga score as Xavi's side look to cement top four spot
Barcelona stunned by relegation-haunted Cadiz
End of 2nd Half
90+7'
FULL-TIME: BARCELONA 0-1 CADIZ
What a famous win for Cadiz! Their first ever at the Camp Nou!
Image credit: Getty Images
90+6'
GOOD SAVE!
It's a great through ball from Arzamendia out to Alejo on the right, and he has to go it alone as no-one gets forward in support. He has a go from a tight angle and Ter Stegen gets down to make a crucial stop.
90+4'
YELLOW CARD
Ferran Torres is booked for complaining to the referee about Cadiz' time-wasting.
Yellow card
Ferran Torres
FC Barcelona
90+4'
BARCA CHANGE
Dest has picked up a muscle issue and needs to be replaced. Mingueza comes on.
Off
Sergiño Dest
FC Barcelona
On
Óscar Mingueza
FC Barcelona
90+1'
SEVEN ADDED MINUTES
89'
GREAT SAVE!
That is the closest Barca have come to equalising. Aubameyang volleys it with his left foot towards goal, and Ledesma pushes the ball away with pure reflexes.
82'
CADIZ FINAL CHANGE
The visitors make their final change as Arzamendia is on for Sobrino.
Off
Rubén Sobrino
Cádiz CF
On
Santiago Arzamendia
Cádiz CF
79'
ANOTHER TOP SAVE!
Cadiz go down the other end and almost score! Lucas drives down the right before pulling it back for Sobrino. He curls a first-time shot towards goal, and Ter Stegen does enough to tip it over the bar.
78'
SAVE!
De Jong almost scores with his first touch!
Dembele swings in a good cross from a corner, and an unmarked De Jong tries to head it at the near post, but Ledesma stands firm to keep it out.
78'
Off
Clément Lenglet
FC Barcelona
On
Adama Traoré
FC Barcelona
78'
DOUBLE BARCA CHANGE
Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore come on for Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet.
Off
Frenkie de Jong
FC Barcelona
On
Luuk de Jong
FC Barcelona
77'
Off
Raúl Parra
Cádiz CF
On
Carlos Akapo
Cádiz CF
77'
CADIZ DOUBLE CHANGE
Chust comes on for Jonsson.
Akapo also replaces Parra.
Off
Jens Jønsson
Cádiz CF
On
Víctor Chust
Cádiz CF
75'
WHAT A CHANCE!
Another awful miss from Cadiz! That could've sealed the win! Alejo does brilliant down the right to make a forward driving run, before riding the challenge of Lenglet, who is out of position.
He cuts the ball back into the area for Alex, but he puts his shot wide of the post from close range!
70'
YELLOW CARD
Sergino Dest is booked for a foul on Fali.
He slides in to try and keep the ball, but his momentum takes him into the Cadiz defender before he can get out of it.
Yellow card
Sergiño Dest
FC Barcelona
69'
GREAT SAVE!
Dembele comes up with a moment of quality, that could've given his side the lead! The Frenchman spins into space outside the box, before firing a low shot towards the near post. Ledesma saves well to tip it away, but it falls to Gavi. The midfielder cannot sort his feet quick enough to get a shot on goal.
Minutes later, Dembele goes for goal again from range, and it is heading for the top corner, but Ledesma makes the save and tips away again.
66'
TOO HIGH!
Aubameyang does well to draw two Cadiz defenders towards him with his run, before touching it through for De Jong on the right. A cross then comes towards the far post, but it goes over the head of Ferran.
64'
Off
Salvi Sánchez
Cádiz CF
On
Ivan Alejo
Cádiz CF
64'
DOUBLE CADIZ CHANGE
San Emeterio and Alejo are on for Salvi and Mari.
Off
José Mari
Cádiz CF
On
Fede San Emeterio
Cádiz CF