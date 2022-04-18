Liga / Matchday 32
Camp Nou / 18.04.2022
FC Barcelona
Completed
0
1
Cádiz CF
    Live Updates

    Barcelona v Cadiz live updates - latest La Liga score as Xavi's side look to cement top four spot

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 18/04/2022 at 21:07 GMT
    REPORT:
    Thanks for joining us. The full version of the match report will be up shortly.
    Barcelona stunned by relegation-haunted Cadiz
    End of 2nd Half
    90+7'
    FULL-TIME: BARCELONA 0-1 CADIZ
    What a famous win for Cadiz! Their first ever at the Camp Nou!

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+6'
    GOOD SAVE!
    It's a great through ball from Arzamendia out to Alejo on the right, and he has to go it alone as no-one gets forward in support. He has a go from a tight angle and Ter Stegen gets down to make a crucial stop.
    90+4'
    YELLOW CARD
    Ferran Torres is booked for complaining to the referee about Cadiz' time-wasting.
    Ferran Torres
    Yellow card
    Ferran Torres
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls4
    Fouls against1
    Wide2
    90+4'
    BARCA CHANGE
    Dest has picked up a muscle issue and needs to be replaced. Mingueza comes on.
    Sergiño Dest
    Off
    Sergiño Dest
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Óscar Mingueza
    On
    Óscar Mingueza
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    90+1'
    SEVEN ADDED MINUTES
    89'
    GREAT SAVE!
    That is the closest Barca have come to equalising. Aubameyang volleys it with his left foot towards goal, and Ledesma pushes the ball away with pure reflexes.
    82'
    CADIZ FINAL CHANGE
    The visitors make their final change as Arzamendia is on for Sobrino.
    Rubén Sobrino
    Off
    Rubén Sobrino
    Cádiz CF
    Cádiz CF
    On target2
    Fouls2
    Fouls against3
    Santiago Arzamendia
    On
    Santiago Arzamendia
    Cádiz CF
    Cádiz CF
    79'
    ANOTHER TOP SAVE!
    Cadiz go down the other end and almost score! Lucas drives down the right before pulling it back for Sobrino. He curls a first-time shot towards goal, and Ter Stegen does enough to tip it over the bar.
    78'
    SAVE!
    De Jong almost scores with his first touch!
    Dembele swings in a good cross from a corner, and an unmarked De Jong tries to head it at the near post, but Ledesma stands firm to keep it out.
    78'
    Clément Lenglet
    Off
    Clément Lenglet
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Free Kicks1
    Adama Traoré
    On
    Adama Traoré
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    78'
    DOUBLE BARCA CHANGE
    Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore come on for Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet.
    Frenkie de Jong
    Off
    Frenkie de Jong
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Fouls against2
    Luuk de Jong
    On
    Luuk de Jong
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    77'
    Raúl Parra
    Off
    Raúl Parra
    Cádiz CF
    Cádiz CF
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks2
    Carlos Akapo
    On
    Carlos Akapo
    Cádiz CF
    Cádiz CF
    77'
    CADIZ DOUBLE CHANGE
    Chust comes on for Jonsson.
    Akapo also replaces Parra.
    Jens Jønsson
    Off
    Jens Jønsson
    Cádiz CF
    Cádiz CF
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Víctor Chust
    On
    Víctor Chust
    Cádiz CF
    Cádiz CF
    75'
    WHAT A CHANCE!
    Another awful miss from Cadiz! That could've sealed the win! Alejo does brilliant down the right to make a forward driving run, before riding the challenge of Lenglet, who is out of position.
    He cuts the ball back into the area for Alex, but he puts his shot wide of the post from close range!
    70'
    Live comment icon
    Sergino Dest is booked for a foul on Fali.
    He slides in to try and keep the ball, but his momentum takes him into the Cadiz defender before he can get out of it.
    Sergiño Dest
    Yellow card
    Sergiño Dest
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    69'
    GREAT SAVE!
    Dembele comes up with a moment of quality, that could've given his side the lead! The Frenchman spins into space outside the box, before firing a low shot towards the near post. Ledesma saves well to tip it away, but it falls to Gavi. The midfielder cannot sort his feet quick enough to get a shot on goal.
    Minutes later, Dembele goes for goal again from range, and it is heading for the top corner, but Ledesma makes the save and tips away again.
    66'
    TOO HIGH!
    Aubameyang does well to draw two Cadiz defenders towards him with his run, before touching it through for De Jong on the right. A cross then comes towards the far post, but it goes over the head of Ferran.
    64'
    Salvi Sánchez
    Off
    Salvi Sánchez
    Cádiz CF
    Cádiz CF
    Ivan Alejo
    On
    Ivan Alejo
    Cádiz CF
    Cádiz CF
    64'
    DOUBLE CADIZ CHANGE
    San Emeterio and Alejo are on for Salvi and Mari.
    José Mari
    Off
    José Mari
    Cádiz CF
    Cádiz CF
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Fede San Emeterio
    On
    Fede San Emeterio
    Cádiz CF
    Cádiz CF