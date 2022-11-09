It was a fiery encounter at El Sadar, with Robert Lewandowski sent off after just over half an hour after incurring his second yellow for a clumsy challenge.

Ad

Barcelona's players were incensed at that decision, all the more so because David Garcia had already given Osasuna a similarly contentious lead on six minutes.

La Liga Pique sent off from the bench in last Barcelona match before retirement 11 HOURS AGO

Matters then got worse at half-time as Gerard Pique - in his final professional appearance before retiring - also saw red for foul language directed at Manzano.

Nonetheless Barcelona fought back, and second-half goals from Pedri and Raphinha got them their three points that sent them five points clear at the top of the table.

“We felt that [the refereeing] wasn’t just, we felt they were against us and that’s why we reacted so strongly," Xavi said afterwards.

“We celebrated this win as if everything was against us. The goal we conceded was a foul, then Lewandowski was sent off.

"All the decisions by the referee went against us and we thought we grabbed a win in a game we might draw."

Xavi added: “We showed personality and character, and we proved that we’re a team."

A document published by Mundo Deportivo revealed what Pique had said to Manzano to trigger his sending-off.

“Did you see the corner you gave against us? You are the referee that has f***ed us over the most by a distance. It’s a f****ing disgrace. F*** your mother.”

Xavi admitted afterwards that - after a crisis at centre-back - he had planned to play Pique in his final-ever game, before his expulsion.

“I was going to use Pique," he said.

“We knew that Chad [Riad] was going to come in, Andreas [Christensen] was struggling with an injury. Eric [García] had some discomfort in the warm-up. And we were forced to not have him start.

"We did think about bringing in Gerard, but he was sent off at half-time when things got tense.”

La Liga Raphinha scores late Barca winner after Lewandowski, Pique see red 14 HOURS AGO