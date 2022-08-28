Barcelona v Real Valladolid: Live La Liga updates as Jules Kounde makes his debut for Xavi's side
Liga / Matchday 3
Spotify Camp Nou / 28.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
18:10
MAKING EVERYONE FEEL OLD
Gavi, he has only recently turned 18 and already he is reaching 50 appearances for Barcelona. He even has ten caps for Spain!
18:02
VALLADOLID BACK IN TOP FLIGHT
Real Valladolid managed to bounce straight back to La liga at the first time of asking last season finishing 2nd in the Segunda Division earning promotion.
Pacheta's side have found being back in the top league tough so far, they are currently 17th in the league, but fixtures have been tough. They lost to Villarreal 3-0, then got a good draw versus Sevilla. And the matches continue to get harder as they make the trip to Barcelona.
Did you know the club is owned by legendary striker Ronaldo (the Brazilian one)?
17:51
BARCA READY FOR TITLE CHALLENGE
Barcelona had a poor season last time out and have won just one trophy across the last two years - an underachievement for a club that expects so much.
Xavi is now in charge and despite financial difficulties he has spent heavily this summer bringing in quality at the back with Kounde and one of the best in the world in Lewandowski.
It appears despite interest in Frenkie de Jong, he will stay at Barca and form a midfield trio that is very talented with Gavi or Pedri and Busquets.
They are ready to fight Real Madrid for the league title.
17:43
REAL VALLADOLID LINE-UP
Jordi Masip, the ex-Barcelona goalkeeper, starts for the visitors today.
17:39
BARCELONA TEAM NEWS
The major headline from the line-ups this evening is that Jules Kounde will make his Barcelona debut following his move from Sevilla. There was issues regarding his registration as a Barca player but the wait to see him in action is over. It's a day for the new signings as Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski also start, however, Andreas Chrsitensen is unwell.
17:36
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Real Valladolid from the iconic Nou Camp.
We have got all the build-up, match updates and post-match reaction here.
Image credit: Getty Images